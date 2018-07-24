US Refining Base to Benefit From Sulfur Cap Change

IMO2020 should work out well for US refiners (file image/pixabay)

US refiners should do well from the low sulfur cap on marine fuel, an analyst has said.

Jefferies has said Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy are among oil companies expected to benefit from the rule change, according to investment news provider Seekingalpha.

The US refining system has the biggest capacity to turn crude oil into low sulfur fuel, the analyst has said.

From the start of 2020, the global sulfur cap on marine fuel falls from 3.5% to 0.5% for shipping. The rule change should work well for those refineries around the worl which produce and sell 'clean' fuels.