Algoma Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Algoma Legacy is the first of three methanol-ready vessels ordered by the firm. Image Credit: Algoma

Ontario-based Algoma Central Corporation has taken delivery of a Kamsarmax-sized ocean belt self-unloading ship suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The Algoma Legacy is the first of three methanol-ready vessels, Algoma said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"With this addition, the Company will have an ownership interest in 100 vessels across its global fleet, a historic milestone that underscores its leadership in long-term growth in diversified short sea shipping markets," the firm said.

Ships with a methanol-ready notation are built with provisions for future conversion to operate on methanol. However, actual operation on these fuels would require further retrofitting, either during construction or at a later stage.

The majority of vessels with similar notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.