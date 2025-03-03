US Eases Regulatory Hurdles for LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunkering in US ports, waters, and international waters is no longer classified as an export and no longer requires DOE oversight. File Image / Pixabay

With the growing LNG-fuelled fleet, regulatory clarity is essential to supporting the growth and adoption of LNG bunkering.

The US government has now eased restrictions on LNG bunkering, removing Department of Energy (DoE) oversight of LNG bunkering operations in US ports, US waters and international waters, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

This move reverses a previous DoE order that classified LNG bunkering as an export, which had placed additional regulatory burdens on firms like JAX LNG.

The decision is expected to streamline operations, making LNG bunkering more efficient and accessible for ship operators

However, ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in foreign territorial seas or ports will still be considered exports.

“The only bunkering-related activity that will continue to be considered an export is when there are ship-to-ship transfers of US LNG when the receiving ship is located in the territorial sea of a foreign country, including foreign ports", the DoE said.

“By issuing an Order on Rehearing, DOE is modifying an order originally issued in December 2024.

“The modified order clarifies that DOE is withdrawing the exercise of its jurisdiction under the Natural Gas Act (NGA) for ship-to-ship transfers of LNG for marine fuel use at a US port, in US waters, or in international waters.”