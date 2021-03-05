BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Bunker Operator in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Panama. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire an operator in Panama.

The firm is seeking a recent graduate with one or two years of experience in marine agency operations, terminal operations, vessel operations or bunkering and with fluent written and spoken English and Spanish, it said in a job posting published on its website this week.

The company lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Support the Operations team in administrative tasks e.g. verification and preparation of invoice approvals

Continuously update NAV with sales orders

Support the Operations team in coordinating and maintaining the overview of bunker deliveries on a daily basis

Daily contact with the crews, agents, and terminals

Send bunker, loading orders, and job lists to our barges

Create KPI reports

The deadline for applications is March 14. For more information, click here.