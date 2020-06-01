Canadian Fuel Supplier CANDEN Marine Fuel Services Joins Glander

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move marks Glander's first step into the Canadian market. File Image / Pixabay

Canada's CANDEN Marine Fuel Services has joined global trading and brokering firm Glander International Bunkering, the company said Monday.

CANDEN will join the company as Glander International Bunkering (Montreal) Ltd, the ninth office in Glander's global network, it said.

CANDEN is present at all the main bunkering ports in Eastern and Western Canada and the Great Lakes Seaway system, according to its website, as well as additionally operating on the US East Coast and in the Caribbean.

"Glander International Bunkering has remained a strong business since its inception focusing on helping clients worldwide," Carsten Ladekjaer, CEO of Glander, said in the statement.

"With this expansion of our brand, we aim to combine our global leadership with CANDEN's local expertise.

"Our move into Canada is exciting and will complement our North American bunkering operations and services effectively."