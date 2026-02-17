Proposed US Port Fees on Foreign-Built Ships Could Reshape Shipping Costs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ICS warns US maritime action plan’s proposed port fees on foreign-built ships could raise costs and disrupt global trade. File Image / Pixabay

A new US maritime action plan has floated the idea of imposing a universal fee on foreign-built commercial vessels entering US ports, potentially creating a significant new cost for shipowners and cargo interests.

The proposal suggests charging an infrastructure or security fee based on the weight of imported cargo carried on foreign-built ships, according to America’s Maritime Action Plan released earlier this month.

A levy as low as 1 cent per kilogram could generate roughly $66 billion over a decade, while a higher 25-cent charge could raise close to $1.5 trillion, according to the plan.

“As foreign-built vessels benefit from U.S. market access, this policy ensures they contribute to the long term revitalization of America’s maritime capabilities,” the plan states.

Funds would be directed towards a Maritime Security Trust Fund aimed at rebuilding US shipbuilding capacity and maritime infrastructure.

The proposed fee is framed as a way to ensure they help finance shipyard modernisation in the US, workforce development and fleet expansion.

The measure remains a proposal and would require congressional approval and detailed rulemaking before taking effect.

“ ICS strongly advocates for shipping to be able to move trade freely,

The action plan calls for legislative mechanisms to fund maritime initiatives, meaning any fee on foreign-built ships would need to be authorised by lawmakers and then implemented by federal agencies, with consultation likely across industry and trading partners.

If implemented, the measure could have wide-ranging implications for global shipping.

Most ships calling at US ports are foreign-built, meaning the charge would effectively function as a new port-related cost for a large share of international trade.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), while supporting efforts to strengthen the US shipbuilding industry, warned that the proposed fees could have significant knock-on effects for trade.

“The imposition of fees based on the weight of imported tonnage, at levels ranging from 1 cent per kilogram to 25 cents per kilogram, would represent a substantial additional cost burden on maritime transport,” ICS said in an email statement on Monday.

“Such measures risk distorting trade, increasing costs for U.S. consumers and businesses, disrupting the smooth flow of global commerce, and could encourage retaliatory measures.”

That could translate into higher freight rates, shifts in routing, or pressure on charter markets, particularly for trades heavily reliant on US imports.