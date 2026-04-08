First Shore-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Completed at Florida's Port Everglades

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel Ilma is taking on LNG. Image Credit: Sawgrass

Miami-based LNG supplier Sawgrass LNG & Power has executed the first shore-to-ship LNG bunkering in Port Everglades, located in South Florida, US.

The firm delivered LNG to the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel Ilma using trucks on March 26, the company said in a press release published on Tuesday.

Sawgrass added that the milestone underscores growing support for alternative marine fuels at the Florida Port.

"This is a defining moment for Port Everglades and our partners Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Sawgrass LNG & Power, Neil J. Kutchera, Assistant Director of Energy and Innovation at Port Everglades, said.

"We are excited to have this lower-carbon fuel available for both landside and waterside delivery and applaud Ritz-Carlton and Sawgrass LNG for their commitment to safety and sustainability."

The bunkering operation was conducted in coordination with multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard Sector Miami, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and REV.