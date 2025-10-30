Americas News
Baker Hughes to Supply Key Equipment for US Blue Ammonia Project
The production is expected to begin in 2029 and could be supplied to the shipping sector. File Image / Pixabay
Energy technology firm Baker Hughes has been selected to supply key equipment for the blue ammonia facility planned in Louisiana, US.
It will deliver a steam turbine generator and centrifugal compression equipment under a contract awarded by Technip Energies, Baker Hughes said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
The Blue Point Number One Ammonia Project, with a nameplate capacity of 1.4 million mt/year, is being developed by a joint venture between CF Industries, Mitsui & Co., and JERA.
Blue ammonia is produced from natural gas with carbon emissions captured and stored, while green ammonia uses hydrogen produced from renewable electricity, making it a near-zero-emission fuel.
The blue ammonia from the plant could be supplied to sectors including shipping.
Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2026, with production starting in 2029.