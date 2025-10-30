Baker Hughes to Supply Key Equipment for US Blue Ammonia Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The production is expected to begin in 2029 and could be supplied to the shipping sector. File Image / Pixabay

Energy technology firm Baker Hughes has been selected to supply key equipment for the blue ammonia facility planned in Louisiana, US.

It will deliver a steam turbine generator and centrifugal compression equipment under a contract awarded by Technip Energies, Baker Hughes said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Blue Point Number One Ammonia Project, with a nameplate capacity of 1.4 million mt/year, is being developed by a joint venture between CF Industries, Mitsui & Co., and JERA.

Blue ammonia is produced from natural gas with carbon emissions captured and stored, while green ammonia uses hydrogen produced from renewable electricity, making it a near-zero-emission fuel.

The blue ammonia from the plant could be supplied to sectors including shipping.

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2026, with production starting in 2029.