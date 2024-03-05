Fratelli Cosulich Appoints Head of Marine Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cardullo has worked for Fratelli Cosulich since 2013. Image Credit: Guido Cardullo / LinkedIn

Shipping and bunkering firm Fratelli Cosulich Group has appointed a head of marine energy.

US-based Guido Cardullo has been appointed to the role of head of marine energy as of this week, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Cardullo has worked for Fratelli Cosulich since 2013, serving previously as head of business development.

He had earlier worked for companies including Link Trading, Suzhou SessaKlein Shenfei and Sessa Klein.

Fratelli Cosulich was listed as Singapore's 36th-largest bunker supplier by volume last year. The firm has made significant inroads into alternative bunker fuel supply, ordering both LNG and methanol bunker delivery vessels and investigating ammonia bunker supply in addition.