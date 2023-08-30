Hurricane Idalia Halts Vessel Operations at Port of Savannah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel operations at Savannah and Brunswick have been suspended for safety reasons from the night of August 29 to the start of August 31. File Image / Pixabay

The arrival of Hurricane Idalia in the US has halted vessel operations at the Port of Savannah in Georgia.

Vessel operations at Savannah and Brunswick have been suspended for safety reasons from the night of August 29 to the start of August 31, the Georgia Ports authority said in a statement on its website late on Tuesday.

"We are closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Idalia as we continue to secure our facilities and equipment, and prioritize the safety of our employees, business partners and customers' cargo," the organisation said.

The hurricane has now made landfall in Florida and been downgraded to a category three storm as of Wednesday.