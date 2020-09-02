Monjasa Sees Bunker Sales Grow in Every Month of 2020 Despite COVID-19

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jacobsen has worked for Monjasa since 2011. Image Credit: Monjasa

Bunker supplier Monjasa has been able to grow its market share in every month of this year despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

For every month of 2020 so far, the company has seen increased worldwide enquiries and bunker deliveries compared with the same month of 2019, Rasmus Jacobsen, managing director for Monjasa in the Americas, said at the Petrospot Global Bunkering Summit Wednesday.

Monjasa sold a total of 4.5 million mt of marine fuels last year, up by 10% from the previous year.

This year's gains have come in a market that has been shrinking dramatically in some parts of the world.

Earlier in the conference Cem Saral of Cockett Marine Oil revealed his company's internal forecast that global bunker demand would be down by 11-17% overall in 2020.

Monjasa has seen some markets where overall demand has dropped by 30-40% in some months of 2020, Jacobsen said.