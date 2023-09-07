BUNKER JOBS: Transparensea Fuels Seeks US Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's New Canaan, Connecticut office. Image Credit: Transparensea Fuels

Bunker brokerage Transparensea Fuels is seeking to hire a US sales and business development manager.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in shipping, energy or commercial sales, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday. The role is based in the firm's New Canaan, Connecticut office.

"The US Sales Manager will lead the fuel brokerage desk as well as the alternative fuels program," the company said in a job advertisement.

"The US Sales Manager, together with the team must execute customer strategy to support long-term relationships and to meet sales targets.

"This will include developing and incorporating new fuel technologies to the fuel portfolio that is being offered by the company."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage a group of fuel brokers responsible for the day-to-day activities of booking and coordinating fuel deliveries

Work with our PR company and the CEO on messaging

Create and work with fuel brokers and alt fuels manager on customer journey Analyze/identify client needs and opportunities

Work with the alt fuels manager and the CEO on alternative fuels project viability

Once projects are agreed upon, assist the alt fuels manager with project development and close-out/completion

Support and assist the team with their needs and challenges. Assist with problem solving

Identify and develop new customers

Assist the CEO with quarterly and annual goals/targets for the team as well as identify potential new revenue streams and opportunities

Ensure consistent formatted and branded deliverables from the team and across our social media

Plan and manage a strategic travel/marketing calendar for the team. Be willing and able to attend events and visit with customers and suppliers periodically throughout the year

Oversee and coordinate marketing efforts and strategies across the brokerage and alternative fuels teams

Develop and lead sales strategy, branding, and customer experience

Grow and develop existing portfolio of customers

Investigate and build out new areas of focus

Responsible for the development and meeting of KPIs for the sales team

Should have an extensive network of contacts across shipping and energy

Travel and meet with key accounts. Effectively run sales meetings.

Perform other duties as assigned or required

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.