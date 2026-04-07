Scorpio Tankers Partners with Ampera to Advance Nuclear Solutions for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nuclear can be an alternative to expensive zero-emission marine fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Major tanker owner Scorpio Tankers has entered a strategic collaboration with US nuclear technology firm Ampera to develop nuclear-based energy solutions for maritime use.

The companies plan to work on applications including floating nuclear power barges in the near term and nuclear-powered vessels over the longer term, alongside offshore and port energy systems, Scorpio said in a press release on April 2.

Scorpio will provide marine engineering, regulatory and commercial expertise, while Ampera will supply its proprietary microreactor technology and support commercial models such as leasing and power-as-a-service.

The company is also investing $10 million in the partnership.

“This collaboration represents an important step toward the future of clean maritime energy, and our $10 million investment in AMPERA reflects both our conviction in nuclear and our confidence in the team,” Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and CEO of Scorpio Tankers, said.

“AMPERA’s ultra-safe reactors are well aligned with the maritime sector as they could cut fuel costs, reduce weight, improve efficiency, increase capacity and eliminate carbon emissions for shipping companies,” Brian Matthews, CEO of Ampera, said.

Nuclear reactors could offer zero-carbon propulsion at lower cost than alternative fuels, if they overcome political, regulatory and financial hurdles.