BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Trader for Yacht Clients in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will work closely with Peninsula's yachts team in Europe. Image Credit: Peninsula Petroleum

Bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum is seeking to hire a trader in Florida to cater to its yacht-owner clients.

The firm is looking for candidates with a strong knowledge of the yachts market, and preferably of selling oil to this market, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following main duties and responsibilities for the role:

Establish and build relationships with new and existing captains and suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the yachts market

Establish and build relationships with new and existing suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the region

Work closely with the yachts team in Europe to allow for the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process

Follow market fundamentals as well as local cargo index movements/variances to identify opportunities to establish competitive advantage

Work with the yacht manager to develop and implement effective short- and long-term trading strategies, ensuring they are regularly updated and accurately maintained

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities

Proactively control risks ensuring that all customers and suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the credit team

Keep abreast of all relevant yachting and oil-sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc

