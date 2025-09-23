Jamaica Marks Maritime Awareness Week with Call to Protect Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jamaica’s maritime community is observing Maritime Awareness Week from September 22-26. File Image / Pixabay

Jamaica's maritime community will observe Maritime Awareness Week, between September 22-26, aligned with the IMO's World Maritime Day theme, 'Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity'.

Jamaica's ocean territory is 24 times the size of its land area.

"The ocean provides food, jobs and recreation for many Jamaicans, and as the cornerstone of transportation, the ocean is the lifeblood of our economy with over 80 per cent of Jamaica's trade being carried in ships, Betrand Smith, director general of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), said.

"It is therefore critical that we protect the ocean's health while we take advantage of the opportunities the blue economy provides to our country.".