Applications Filed for Galveston LNG Bunker Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port project has filed applications with the US Army Corps of Engineers seeking permission to set up the facility. Image Credit: Galveston LNG Bunker Port

A project seeking to establish the first dedicated LNG bunkering facility in the US Gulf is making further progress.

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port project has filed applications with the US Army Corps of Engineers seeking permission to set up the facility, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company is a joint venture between Pilot LNG and Seapath Group, and is seeking to establish a facility on Shoal Point in Texas City capable of producing as much as 600,000 gallons per day of LNG.

"The Galveston LNG Bunker Port project continues to meet its milestones, and we are very excited to

announce that the necessary permitting applications have been submitted," Shaun Davison, chief development officer of Pilot LNG, said in the statement.

"We are confident that we will meet the rigorous requirements of state and local permitting authorities to ensure that the project is delivered on-time and will meet the ever-growing demand for clean fuel supply in the Galveston Bay, and US Gulf Coast region by the end of 2026."