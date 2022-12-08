Port Authority Tests Biofuel Bunkers in Vancouver

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vancouver is seeking to eliminate port-related carbon emissions by 2050. File Image / Pixabay

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in Canada is testing biofuel bunkers on some ships as part of a new initiative looking into alternative fuels as a means of decarbonising the port.

The port authority and the Province of British Columbia have each committed $1.5 million in funding to test low-emission technologies, the port authority said in a statement on its website this week.

As part of the initiative the organisation plans to test the use of 100% biodiesel on commercial ferries and on a patrol boat, along with some other land-based decarbonisation initiatives.

"Charting our course towards a zero-emission port starts with collaborative efforts like these—between the port authority, the port community, and government—to test innovative new low-emission fuels and technologies that reduce emissions while keeping trade moving through the Port of Vancouver," Robin Silvester, CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said in the statement.

"We plan to continue taking tangible steps, in close collaboration with our partners across the port, towards our goal of phasing out all port-related emissions by 2050."