Dan-Bunkering Hires Bunker Trader in Stamford

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Enersen had previously worked for sister company Bunker One in Houston. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new bunker trader in Stamford, Connecticut.

Erik Enersen has joined the company's Stamford office as a bunker trader as of December, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday. Enersen had previously worked for sister company Bunker One in Houston since May of last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Erik has a bachelor's degree in marine transportation along with a United States Coast Guard Unlimited Tonnage Oceans Licence from the New York State Maritime Academy," the company said in the statement.

Contact details for Eriksen are as follows:

Phone: +1 929 373 3246

Mobile: +1 281 315 9510

E-mail and Teams: erie@dan-bunkering.com