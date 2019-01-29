Exxon's Beaumont Refinery to Double in Size: Report

Houston, Texas, US Gulf file image: pixabay

Exxon's Beaumont refinery in the US Gulf is to double in size in development plans first mooted two years' ago.

The refinery would increase its productive capacity from 365,000 barrels a day (b/d) to 615,644 b/d with the addition of a third crude distillation unit, according to Reuters.

The cost of the expansion has not been discolosed by the oil major but forms part of a $20 billion investment programme outlined in 2017.

The sulfur cap rule change on bunker fuel, which comes in force in 2020, is expected to benefit the US Gulf refining sector which is well placed to meet the expected increase in demand for low sulfur fuel.