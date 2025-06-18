Tariff Fears Drive Long Beach Cargo Volumes to Near Two-Year Low in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port anticipates a volume increase from late June and July following a tariff pause. Image Credit: Port of Long Beach / X

Container cargo throughput at the US Port of Long Beach fell 8.2% year-on-year in May amid fears over tariffs and retaliatory measures.

The port handled 639,160 TEUs, down from 695,937 TEUs same month last year – the lowest since July 2023, according to data from the Port of Long Beach Authority.

Imports dropped 13.4% to 299,116 TEUs, while exports declined 18.6% to 82,149 TEUs.

Port officials expect volumes to rebound by late June, following a temporary pause in tariffs.

"We remain cautiously optimistic that import cargo will rebound at the end of June and into July just in time for the peak shipping season, when retailers stock the shelves with back-to-school supplies and begin preparations for the winter holidays, Mario Cordero, CEO of Port of Long Beach, said.

"While uncertainty remains for the business sector, the Port of Long Beach is continuing to invest in rail and terminal improvements to move cargo efficiently, safely and sustainably."

Despite the May dip, the port moved 4.04 million TEUs in the first five months of 2025—up 17.2% from the same period in 2024.