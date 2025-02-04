Surge in Bunker Demand Boosts Petrobras Refinery Output

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brazilian energy firm Petrobras's Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) in Pernambuco produced record volumes of bunker fuels in 2024.

The refinery produced about 410,000 mt of bunker fuels in 2024, more than double from 201,000 mt produced in 2023, Petrobras said on its website.

Higher bunker demand from domestic and international vessels led to an increase in production, Márcio Maia, general manager at RNEST, mentioned.

Maia expects production to be similar in the coming years.

The refinery utilisation rose to 93.2% in 2024, up from 92% in 2023, further boosting production.

"RNEST has strategic importance in supplying ships and a very strong competitive advantage, as it is connected, via pipeline, to the Port of Suape, which also gives us the agility to ship production," Maia added.

The RNEST refinery is Petrobras's fifth-largest refining unit, with a production capacity of 230,000 b/d.

Petrobras is one of the biggest bunker suppliers in the country. However, in recent years, competition has intensified as more suppliers have entered the market, expanding into new ports and challenging Petrobras's position.