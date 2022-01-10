Bunker Supplier TFG Marine Launches New York Presence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TFG will be supplying HSFO, VLSFO and MGO from New York Harbour. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier TFG Marine has expanded to the New York market.

The company will be supplying HSFO, VLSFO and MGO from New York Harbour and expects to make its first delivery 'in the next few days', a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

"This new region of operation is a welcome addition to our existing US footprint in the Gulf Coast, making quality marine fuels even more accessible for our customers in North America, and operating transparently and responsibly as we do whenever we work around the world," the company said in a LinkedIn post announcing the new operation.

In August TFG said it was close to selling 9 million mt/year of bunker fuels worldwide.