CEO of Panamanian Bunker Supplier Dies in Traffic Accident

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The accident happened in the south of Panama. File Image / Pixabay

Juan Carlos Heilbron, CEO of Panamanian bunker supplier Trader Tankers, has died in a traffic accident in Panama, according to local media.

Heilbron and another man were killed on September 20 while cycling in the Los Santos region in the south of the country, local news site En Segundos reported.

Heilbron was a well-known figure in the bunker industry, and was director of the Melones Oil Terminal as well as running Trader Tankers.

He was "an active member of our guild and an appreciated leader for the local and international maritime community," the Maritime Chamber of Panama wrote in a Linkedin post Sunday.