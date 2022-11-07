New York to get Zero-emissions Passenger Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New York harbour. File Image / Pixabay.

A zero-emissions electric ferry is set to start operating in the New York harbour from 2024.

New York Cruise Lines and Swedish firm Green City Ferries are behind the project.

The small ferry which can carry 147 passengers and 28 bicycles is of made of carbon-fibre and uses foils causing a low wash, according marine technology information website Fleetmon.

The Beluga24 model is battery powered. It uses khigh-speed water jets and can travel at speeds of around 30 knots.

A Beluga24 type vessel is slated to start work in Stockholm next year.

Other US cities that are considering low emission passenger ferry transport include San Francisco.