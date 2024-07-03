BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Chartering Manager in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 3, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a chartering manager for the Americas in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with proficiency in managing tanker chartering contracts, as well as fluent English and Spanish, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage tanker chartering, including various time-charter agreements and spot deals
  • Ensure adherence to terms and conditions of contracts.
  • Ensure close relations with tonnage providers.
  • Coordinate effectively with trading and operations departments.
  • Contribute to the strategy and operations of the Global Shipping Team.
  • Collect and share market intel

The deadline for applications is July 5. For more information, click here.

