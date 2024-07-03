BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Chartering Manager in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a chartering manager for the Americas in Panama.

The company is looking for candidates with proficiency in managing tanker chartering contracts, as well as fluent English and Spanish, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage tanker chartering, including various time-charter agreements and spot deals

Ensure adherence to terms and conditions of contracts.

Ensure close relations with tonnage providers.

Coordinate effectively with trading and operations departments.

Contribute to the strategy and operations of the Global Shipping Team.

Collect and share market intel

The deadline for applications is July 5. For more information, click here.