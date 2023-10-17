Eagle LNG Takes Delivery of Caribbean-Bound LNG Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Coral Favia. Image Credit: Eagle LNG

Eagle LNG Partners LLC (Eagle LNG) today announced it has taken delivery of Coral Favia from Anthony Veder.

She os the first in a planned fleet of LNG bunkering tankers destined for the Caribbean basin.

Receipt of the 10,000 cubic metre capacity supply vessel also marks the beginning of a new partnership between two small-scale LNG bunkering and export players.

The partnership between Eagle LNG and Anthony Veder will allow for flexibility in ownership, chartering, and operation of the various LNG assets as the LNG bunker market develops, Eagle LNG said.

“After nearly a decade of pioneering small-scale LNG solutions including pipe-to-ship LNG bunkering, Eagle LNG is excited for this next logical step in expanding its LNG supply solutions portfolio,” said Sean Lalani, President, Eagle LNG.

“Having multiple new projects coming on-stream in the next several months, Eagle LNG is poised for exponential growth and the addition of this new LNG supply and bunkering capability enhances Eagle LNG’s core value proposition of an assured, secure supply chain bringing cost savings and energy transition solutions to our customers.”