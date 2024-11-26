Peninsula Expands Physical Supply Footprint to Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has hired Mike Parrent, formerly marketing manager for Bomin before its acquisition by Minerva Bunkering earlier this year, as its new physical desk manager in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has announced an expansion of its physical supply footprint to Houston.

The company has hired Mike Parrent, formerly marketing manager for Bomin before its acquisition by Minerva Bunkering earlier this year, as its new physical desk manager in Houston, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Elisha Frank, a fellow Bomin alumna in Houston, has been hired as operations executive.

Full operations for the new service will start in December.

"We're delighted to be back in the Houston area, offering fresh regional supply options," John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said in the statement.

"It's testament to Peninsula's hybrid business model that we can work physical business alongside our reselling portfolio to optimise choice and quality for our global customer base."