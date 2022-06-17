Panama May Bunker Demand Slips to Three-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand fell on a monthly basis in May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Marine fuel demand in Panama dropped to a three-month low in May, slipping from April's high that was driven by the Singapore contamination problems.

Panama's total sales reached 421,272 mt in May, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was up by 0.9% from a year earlier but down by 11.8% from April's level.

HSFO sales continued to be strong, gaining 35.2% on the year to 125,136 mt. VLSFO lost 13.2% on the year to 246,842 mt, MGO rose by 31.3% to 12,723 mt and LSMGO gained 17.9% to 36,571 mt.

Singapore's marine fuel sales advanced by 1.1% year-on-year in May.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker rose by 8.1% on the year to 611 in May, taking the average stem size down by 6.7% to about 689 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 697 mt.