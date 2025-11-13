Los Angeles and Long Beach Ports' Zero-Emission Initiative Moves Forward

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A new agreement sets enforceable timelines for the ports’ shift to zero-emission infrastructure. Image Credit: Port of Los Angeles

US ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are advancing their zero-emission plans under a new approved agreement with firm infrastructure timelines.

The South Coast AQMD body has approved a cooperative agreement requiring both ports to develop phased charging and fuelling plans to support zero-emission operations, the agency said in a press release on November 7.

The plans will outline the infrastructure needed for zero-emission cargo-handling equipment, trucks, harbour craft and vessels, and will be reviewed annually by AQMD.

To ensure compliance, the agreement includes financial penalties ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 for missed deadlines, with collected funds earmarked for projects benefiting communities near the ports.

A 45-day exit clause provides flexibility, though the framework is designed to hold all parties to time-bound commitments.

AQMD will also pause work on new port-related emissions rules for up to five years while the infrastructure plans are developed.

The agreement still needs approval from each harbour commission, with votes expected in the coming weeks. Once approved, the ports can begin implementing the next phase of their zero-emission transition.

South Coast AQMD's Governing Board adopts policies and regulations that promote clean air within its four-county area.