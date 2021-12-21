BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trainee in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 21, 2021

Global bunker supplier and trader Monjasa is looking for Houston-based candidates for its Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee (MOST) programme.

The firm is seeking to hire candidates with a bachelor's degree and good written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Successful candidates will join the MOST programme in August 2022, working from home at first before going on rotation for two two-month stints in Monjasa offices around the world.

The advertisement lists the following daily tasks for the role:

  • Support our trading department in all aspects of the trader role
  • Research on potential customers and markets
  • Monitor oil prices and communicate to relevant stakeholders
  • Build up your own customer portfolio

