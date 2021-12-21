Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trainee in Houston
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Successful candidates will move around Monjasa's offices around the world. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global bunker supplier and trader Monjasa is looking for Houston-based candidates for its Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee (MOST) programme.
The firm is seeking to hire candidates with a bachelor's degree and good written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Successful candidates will join the MOST programme in August 2022, working from home at first before going on rotation for two two-month stints in Monjasa offices around the world.
The advertisement lists the following daily tasks for the role:
- Support our trading department in all aspects of the trader role
- Research on potential customers and markets
- Monitor oil prices and communicate to relevant stakeholders
- Build up your own customer portfolio
