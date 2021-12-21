BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trainee in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Successful candidates will move around Monjasa's offices around the world. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier and trader Monjasa is looking for Houston-based candidates for its Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee (MOST) programme.

The firm is seeking to hire candidates with a bachelor's degree and good written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website. Successful candidates will join the MOST programme in August 2022, working from home at first before going on rotation for two two-month stints in Monjasa offices around the world.

The advertisement lists the following daily tasks for the role:

Support our trading department in all aspects of the trader role

Research on potential customers and markets

Monitor oil prices and communicate to relevant stakeholders

Build up your own customer portfolio

For more information, click here.