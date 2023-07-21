LNG Bunkering First at Port Canaveral

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery vessel was the Clean Canaveral. Image Credit: JAX LNG

JAX LNG has carried out the first LNG bunkering of a cargo vessel at Port Canaveral in Florida.

The firm delivered about 400 m3 of LNG bunkers to the bitumen tanker Demia Desgagnes at Port Canaveral on Thursday, the Port Canaveral authority said in a statement on its website.

The supply operation was carried out by JAX LNG in partnership with Polaris New Energy, and the deal was traded by GAC Bunker Fuels. The delivery vessel was the Clean Canaveral.

"Our Port has been at the forefront of LNG fuelling for cruise vessels for several years," John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral, said in the statement.

"This was Damia Desgagnés's first call at our port and her first waterside bunkering of LNG.

"LNG is a proven clean energy fuel option and we're proud to support its use in the maritime industry."