Monjasa Upgrades Two Panama Bunker Delivery Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 8,839 DWT tankers Monjasa Supplier and Monjasa Striker have returned to the Panama Canal after a recent drydocking. Image Credit: Monjasa

Two of global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa's bunker delivery vessels have returned to service in Panama after having new systems added during drydocking.

The 8,839 DWT tankers Monjasa Supplier and Monjasa Striker have returned to the Panama Canal after a recent drydocking, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessels have been upgraded with new ballast water treatment systems and GSM antennas allowing 3G access up to 90km offshore. The Monjasa Supplier has also been retrofitted with an improved cargo pump with a flow rate of up to 1,000 m3/hour.

"Our two sisters, who together form the largest and most modern tonnage in the Panama Canal, are performing terminal, inner and outer anchorage supplies in Cristobal and in Balboa," the company said in the post.

"We will continue our fleet investments for the benefit of customer satisfaction, energy efficiency and the marine environment we are part of."

Monjasa has a fleet of 30 tankers and barges worldwide, and supplied a total of 5.7 million mt of marine fuels last year.