Bunker One Hires CFO in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously vice president of Nova Offshore. Image Credit: Marcus Cabral / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has hired a CFO for its Brazilian unit.

Marcus Cabral took on the role of CFO of Bunker One Brazil in February, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Cabral was previously vice president of Nova Offshore from January 2023 to February of this year.

He had earlier worked for Bunker One from 2018 to 2022, for Glander International Bunkering from 2014 to 2018, for OW Bunker from 2011 to 2014 and for Shell from 2003 to 2011.

Bunker One's Rio de Janeiro office is one of the firm's three regional offices in South America.