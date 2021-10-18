Panama September Bunker Sales Gain 3.4% on Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Panama is climbing from last year's level. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

Bunker demand in Panama climbed on a yearly basis in September, but remained little changed from August's level.

Total sales reached to 388,027 mt last month, according to preliminary data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP). The total was up by 3.4% from a year earlier and down by 0.2% from August's level.

Global bunker sales are generally expected to see a faltering recovery this year from the lows of last year's COVID-19 crisis, with stops and starts in various parts of the world as lockdown measures are eased or tightened in response to infection levels. Bunker volumes in Singapore last month lost 6.7% from the same time a year earlier and dropped by 3.4% from August's level.

The number of ships coming to Panama to bunker sank by 5.4% on the month to 563 in September, taking the average stem size up by 5.5% to about 689 mt. Over the previous 12 months the average stem size was about 723 mt.

VLSFO sales jumped by 7.1% from a month earlier to 283,368 mt, while HSFO sales plunged by 15.2% to 66,725 mt. HSFO took a 17.2% share of total sales in September, down from 20.3% a month earlier.

MGO sales jumped by 29.2% on the month to 10,677 mt, while low-sulfur MGO sank by 26.6% to 27,257 mt.