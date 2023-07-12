Stone Oil Now Offering Renewable Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Louisiana's Stone Oil now offering renewable bunker fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Louisiana's John W. Stone Oil Distributor LLC (Stone Oil ) is now offering renewable bunker fuels to its customers in the Gulf of Mexico and Inland River System markets.

The new offering has been made possible after the supplier secured a ratable supply of renewable diesel from a US Gulf Coast refinery.

"The renewable diesel can be blended per customer requirements. For example if a buyer wants a VLSFO with 30% renewable content, or gasoil with a 50% renewable content, etc, we can blend and supply the product to meet their needs," CEO Tony Odak told Ship & Bunker.

Stone Oil is making product available on a ratable basis to meet ISO 8217/ ASTM D975 with corresponding ISCC Renewable Diesel Certification.

“ The renewable diesel, using renewable feed stocks, can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 75% on a lifecycle basis compared to conventional fuels

"Stone's existing distribution network and sourcing ability allow the company to secure ratable lower-carbon fuel volumes at a price that is supported without the subsidies offered in other regions of the US," Odak added.

"In addition to the agreement with a regional refiner for renewable diesel supply, we are developing agreements with other refineries for additional renewable diesel as well as other lower-carbon fuel supply."

The company has committed a 100,000 barrel tank in Port Fourchon, LA, as well as 85,000 barrels of tankage in Gretna, LA, for storage and distribution of renewable diesel.

Additional distribution is expected to begin next month.

The renewable diesel, using renewable feed stocks, can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 75% on a lifecycle basis compared to conventional fuels, Stone Oil says.

Alongside the new offering, Stone Oil says it has committed to converting its own fleet of inland and offshore vessels, and trucks, to renewable diesel.

"The move is part of Stone's larger strategy not only to reduce its own carbon footprint but also to assist domestic and international visiting trade vessels in meeting regulatory and voluntary lower-emission targets," Odak Said.

"Our RD Distribution Project is another example of how we are investing in new and innovative fuels and services to offer lower-emission solutions for ourselves and our customers.

"The men and women of Stone Oil have been innovators throughout the decades when it comes to moving marine fuel, lubricants, and services into the marketplace ahead of regulatory mandates. We are proud to continue that tradition with this RD project, and we will continue to focus on investments in the marine market both domestically and internationally where we believe the industry can make sound fiscal investments while also improving the environment."