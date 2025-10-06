Repsol Adds Tanker to Physical Supply Operation in Peru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has added the 20,000 DWT bunker tanker Thomas B to its operation in Peru. Image Credit: Repsol

Energy firm Repsol has added a second tanker to its physical supply operation in Peru.

The firm has added the 20,000 DWT bunker tanker Thomas B to its operation in Peru, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The new tanker is in addition to its 16,000 DWT tanker the Adrian, currently operating at Callao.

"With these two high-capacity tankers in service, Repsol now offers 24/7 bunker delivery, and the product portfolio diversification is further strengthened," the company said.

"Looking ahead, Repsol is working to extend its services to other key ports in Peru, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and operational excellence."

The firm offers HSFO, VLSFO, LSMGO and biofuel blends between B24 and B100 in Peru.