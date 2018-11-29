Aegean Has No Intention of Leaving Caribbean Bunker Market

Kostas Polydakis, Chief Operating Officer, Aegean

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (Aegean) says today news that it has out-chartered two of its Caribbean-based bunkering vessels to Bunker One is not a signal that it is leaving the market.

"As a ship-owner with 42 owned bunkering vessels, Aegean always looks to optimize out-charters when they can be achieved at very favorable rates as we have done with Bunker One for a short tenor," Aegean's Chief Operating Officer, Kostas Polydakis, told Ship & Bunker.

"We have no intention of leaving the Caribbean market and continue to maintain other vessels in the region that make deliveries in both Jamaica and Trinidad."

Earlier today Bunker One said it had chartered two tankers, MT Kalymnos and MT Kefalonia, as part on an expansion of its physical operations that from December 1 will see it add Jamaican ports, off-Jamaica, and Trinidad to its supply locations.