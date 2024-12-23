INTERVIEW: Ankora Fuels Completes 100th Bunker Supply Operation

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

The company's first 100 deliveries have primarily focused on LSMGO supply by barge to container ships and tankers in New York Harbor. Image Credit: Ankora Fuels

Less than six months after its launch, new bunker supplier Ankora Fuels has completed its 100th marine fuel delivery.

Since its launch in late June, the company's first 100 deliveries have primarily focused on LSMGO supply by barge to container ships and tankers in New York Harbor, CEO John Barbarise told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

"Getting to 100 deliveries is a great way to finish the year," he said.

Beyond New York, the firm has also completed additional deliveries in Norfolk, Philadelphia, and South Jersey to other foreign-flagged vessels and large US dredging customers.

Steady Demand Expected in 2025

Looking ahead, Ankora expects overall demand for marine fuels to remain stable or grow slightly in 2025. However, key developments, including a potential port strike and the policies of the new administration, could impact the market.

"We're keeping an eye on several factors, but we're optimistic about demand for our services," Barbarise said.

"Since starting operations, we've become a key supplier of MGO in New York Harbor, and there's been strong interest in seeing us expand.

"In the short time since our launch, we've grown every month in both volume delivered and number of deliveries, demonstrating consistent operational growth and strong customer engagement.

"Many shipowners and traders have encouraged us to expand to additional ports, recognizing that our presence helps foster competitive pricing and improved services."

Growth Plans on the Horizon

Ankora's plans for 2025 include extending its footprint to additional ports and pursuing strategic partnerships. While the company is keeping specifics under wraps for now, it confirmed that several initiatives are already in progress:

Supplying tug fuel in key East Coast markets, designed to give tug and barge operators a reliable fueling source with competitive pricing

markets, designed to give tug and barge operators a reliable fueling source with competitive pricing A partnership enabling fuel deliveries via truck at various East Coast ports

A key acquisition that will both strengthen and diversify Ankora's operations, further enhancing its ability to meet customer needs

Barbarise added that input from customers and market participants is playing a key role in shaping these efforts.

Preparing for Market Shifts

The incoming administration could bring changes that impact freight and bunker demand.

When asked about how this could affect Ankora, Barbarise said, "While these developments create some uncertainty, we see opportunities to adapt and grow as the market evolves."