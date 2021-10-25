Canadian Coast Guard Reports Container Ship Fire Stabilised

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fire broke out after containers were damaged and some fell overboard in severe weather conditions. Image Credit: Canadian Coast Guard

A fire that broke out on board a container ship off the Canadian west coast over the weekend has been stabilised, according to the country's coast guard.

Fire broke out on the 4,253 TEU boxship ZIM Kingston on Saturday. Several containers were reported to have fallen off the ship in severe weather conditions, and some damaged containers that remained on board subsequently caught fire.

That fire has now been stabilised the Canadian Coast Guard said on Twitter on Sunday.

"Depending on weather tomorrow, hazardous materials firefighters will board the ship to fight any remaining fires and ensure the fire is out," the organisation said.

"Emergency tow vessels, tugs and CCG monitor the ship overnight to ensure the five crew members on the ship are safe, and that the ship remains secured."