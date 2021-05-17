Fire Reported on Container Ship Off US West Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US Coast Guard expects the vessel to be towed to Oakland once it is safe to do so. Image Credit: US Coast Guard

A fire was reported over the weekend on a container ship off the west coast of the US.

Fire broke out in the engine room of the NYK Delphinus on May 14, shipping company Ocean Network Express said in a statement on its website on Saturday. The crew are all safe and no oil leakage was reported, the company added.

The ship was about 80 miles southwest of Big Sur, the US Coast Guard said on Sunday. Five tugs have been deployed to the scene, and temperatures on board the ship have been falling steadily.

The ship will be towed to Oakland after a review of its structural integrity, the US Coast Guard said.