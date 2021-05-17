Americas News
Fire Reported on Container Ship Off US West Coast
The US Coast Guard expects the vessel to be towed to Oakland once it is safe to do so. Image Credit: US Coast Guard
A fire was reported over the weekend on a container ship off the west coast of the US.
Fire broke out in the engine room of the NYK Delphinus on May 14, shipping company Ocean Network Express said in a statement on its website on Saturday. The crew are all safe and no oil leakage was reported, the company added.
The ship was about 80 miles southwest of Big Sur, the US Coast Guard said on Sunday. Five tugs have been deployed to the scene, and temperatures on board the ship have been falling steadily.
The ship will be towed to Oakland after a review of its structural integrity, the US Coast Guard said.
Also in the News
US Climate Envoy John Kerry Calls For 2050 Zero Emissions Target at IMO
Once the European Union brings shipping into its emissions trading scheme in the next few years -- and with the UK now advancing its own decarbonisation plans for shipping -- pressure will mount on the US to follow suit.
Read in Full