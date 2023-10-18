Oakland Port Secures Fed Funds For Hydrogen Fuelling Infrastructure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Oakland: hydrogen plans. File Image / Pixabay.

Hydrogen fuelling stations will form part of the Port of Oakland's plans to develop the alternative marine fuel in the port.

And it has received federal government funds of up to $1.2 billion to go towards this end.

"It takes major investments to finance initiatives like hydrogen projects that will deliver a greener, cleaner environment," the port's executive director, Danny Wan, was quoted as saying by port news provider Port Technology.

California was designated a regional hub for hydrogen in a federal government announcement made earlier in October. The Port of Oakland is in partnership with others in the initiative.

The port's plans include the construction of hydrogen fuelling stations and replacement of cargo handling equipment with zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell technology, the report said.