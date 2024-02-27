Chevron,TotalEnergies Join Methane Abatement Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: methane problem. File Image / Pixabay.

An initiative to cut back methane produced from liquified natural gas bunker fuel has attracted three new members.

Oil and gas majors Chevron and TotalEnergies and gas carrier Seapeak have joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), the organisation said.

The two-year old MAMII has produced a report covering regulatory requirements, 'Well to Tank' and 'Tank to Wake' analyses, and cost-benefit assessments for its members.

Its current focus is on expanding the range of pilots, and starting to address fugitive methane emissions across the spectrum of methane emissions on LNG-fuelled vessels.

LNG is seen by market observers as a medium term solution to limiting greenhouse gas emissions from shipping and is the front runner in terms of the take up of alternative fuels set against oil-derived bunker fuel.

Other MAMII members include cruise operator Carnival, JP Morgan and Lloyd's Register.