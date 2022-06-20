BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Commercial Trainee in Rio de Janeiro

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker One's Rio office. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a commercial trainee in Rio de Janeiro.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in sales, oil and gas or shipping, as well as proficiency in written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Day to day trading of bunkers in Brazil and abroad

Manage pre/post fixing communication with stakeholders

Assist senior traders in daily tasks as well as corporate routines

Develop existing client base and obtain new clients to build own portfolio

Monitor world energy market to anticipate trends and opportunities

