Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker One Seeks Commercial Trainee in Rio de Janeiro
Monday June 20, 2022
The role is based in Bunker One's Rio office. Image Credit: Bunker One
Marine fuel supplier Bunker One is seeking to hire a commercial trainee in Rio de Janeiro.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in sales, oil and gas or shipping, as well as proficiency in written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Day to day trading of bunkers in Brazil and abroad
- Manage pre/post fixing communication with stakeholders
- Assist senior traders in daily tasks as well as corporate routines
- Develop existing client base and obtain new clients to build own portfolio
- Monitor world energy market to anticipate trends and opportunities
For more information, click here.