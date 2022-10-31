WFS Provides Renewable Diesel Bunkers to Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Navigator of the Seas at port of Los Angeles. Image Credit / Royal Caribbean.

Bunker firm World Fuel Services has supplied renewable diesel bunkers to cruise ship Navigator of the Seas in the US West Coast port of Los Angeles.

The Jankovich Company will deliver the fuel to the ship on behalf of WFS, according to the ship's operator, Royal Caribbean.

WFS chairman and CEO Michael Kasbar said his company was leveraging its "renewable fuel distribution capabilities and technical expertise to facilitate the use of renewable fuel in a marine application".

Royal Caribbean has claimed the bunker operation as a first in the US for a vessel operated by a major cruise line sailing from a US port using the renewable fuel.

The ship will use the fuel to meet part of the ship's power needs, the company said.

Renewable diesel has an identical molecular structure to conventional marine gas oil and can be used as a 'drop in' fuel.