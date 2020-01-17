Sing Fuels Opens Houston Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Houston is the latest target for Sing Fuels's expansion into the US market. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based Sing Fuels has opened an office in Houston as it expands its US operations, the company said Friday.

The company has hired Chris Brooks as a senior bunker trader based in the new site, it said.

"Houston is one of the largest oil and shipping hubs in the world," Sonnich Thomsen, managing director for bunkers at Sing Fuels, said in an emailed statement.

"The new office and the addition of Chris to the team will provide us with the opportunity to be closer to our customers and suppliers in the US market."

Contact details for Brooks are as follows:

Mobile: +1 (346) 714 0426

Email: chris@singfuels.com / bunkers@singfuels.com