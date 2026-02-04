Jamaica Explores Alternative Marine Fuel Options at IMO-Backed Workshop

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A national workshop in Jamaica brought together stakeholders to discuss how alternative marine fuels could fit into the country’s ports and bunkering sector. Image Credit: IMO

Jamaica is assessing how alternative marine fuels could be used and supplied locally following a national stakeholder workshop held in Kingston on January 26.

The workshop, organised with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica and the IMO's GreenVoyage2050 programme, brought together public and private-sector stakeholders, the IMO said in a press release on January 29.

The discussions focused on how Jamaica could support the maritime energy transition and what role the country's ports and bunkering sector could play.

Participants from government, port authorities, terminal operators, energy companies, industry and academia exchanged views on likely future demand for alternative fuels, potential supply routes and the readiness of ports and supporting infrastructure.

"This study and workshop are timely and important for Jamaica," Bertrand Smith, Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, said in the opening note.

"As a major transshipment hub with an established bunkering role, Jamaica must be proactive in understanding how alternative marine fuels may shape future shipping and port operations."

Consultancy Haskoning presented initial findings on shipping activity, port operations and possible fuel uptake, followed by breakout discussions on infrastructure constraints, regulation and next steps.

Located close to major trade lanes and the Panama Canal, Jamaica plays a key role in Caribbean transshipment and already supplies conventional bunker fuels.

Last year, TFG Marine launched physical bunkering operations in Jamaica in partnership with local supplier Scott Petroleum.