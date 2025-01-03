JuWonOil Hires Marine Sales Manager in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hugo Mora has joined the company as marine sales manager in Houston as of this month. Image Credit: JuWonOil

Bunker trading firm JuWonOil has hired a marine sales manager in Houston.

Hugo Mora has joined the company as marine sales manager in Houston as of this month, it said in an emailed statement.

Mora is a former business distributor manager for ExxonMobil in Venezuela.

"As JuWonOil LLC continues to expand its operations across Texas, Alabama, and Louisiana, Hugo will play a critical role in driving marine lubricants and fuel sales, strengthening partnerships, and supporting the company's mission of becoming a trusted partner in the maritime energy market," the company said in the statement.

Houston-based JuWonOil LLC is a new company launched in September specialising in marine lubricants across the ports and anchorages of Texas, as well as trading marine fuels. The firm is the exclusive distributor for Q8 marine lubricants in Texas.