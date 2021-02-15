Board Changes at Bunker Supplier West Indies Petroleum Over 'Difference of Opinion'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

West Indies Petroleum is based in Jamaica. File Image / Pixabay

Caribbean bunker supplier West Indies Petroleum has removed two of its board members over a 'difference of opinion' over company strategy, according to local media.

John Levy and Courtney Wilkinson have been removed as board directors, news agency Loop Jamaica reported on Sunday, citing a statement from Chairman Gordon Shirley.

The move followed "a difference of opinion regarding the direction of the entity," Loop Jamaica said.

West Indies Petroleum was set up in 2012 to supply bunkers in the Caribbean and Latin America. Earlier this month the company announced an agreement with BP for the global energy producer to supply all of the fuels it sells.

The firm said the deal will also give it the opportunity to supply product lines outside of the bunker industry, as well as the ability to distribute fuel products elsewhere in the Caribbean and Central American markets.