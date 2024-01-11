Keep LNG's Methane in Check With Stringent GHG Fuel Standard, Says Researcher

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hae Jeong Cho: stringent measures. Image Credit / Cho, ICCT

A stringent life-cycle greenhouse gas fuel standard (GFS) could keep the methane that comes from liquid natural gas used as fuel by ships out of the atmosphere, an environmental researcher has said.

Hae Jeong Cho, a researcher with the International Council on Clean Transport, has put her argument forward in a paper warning that methane from LNG could pull shipping off its decarbonisation course.

To avoid this, Cho argues that the International Maritime Organisation should lead the way.

"IMO and other multilateral and national authorities could consider more ambitious targets than the European Union has set thus far."

IMO delegates will have that opportunity as they develop a standard "to regulate the life-cycle GHG intensity of marine fuels that is similar to the FuelEU maritime regulation [from the EU]".

The earliest entry into force date for GFS is 2027.

"If it is to spur emissions reductions that would achieve IMO's 2050 goal, the GFS will have to break from historical patterns of lagging behind the EU and be more stringent from the start," Cho writes.

In the meantime, regions or countries could set more ambitious regulations that target methane pollution in their waters.

The Global Methane Pledge has signed by over 150 countries.

"Reducing methane emissions from ships that call on their ports or sail in their waters would help to achieve the goal of reducing global methane emissions by 30% between 2020 and 2030," according to Cho.

LNG leads the field in terms of take up as an alternative fuel to traditional oil-derived bunker fuel and is seen in the industry a medium-term solution to GHG emissions from ships. Critics of the fuel point to its fossil fuel roots and methane slip.