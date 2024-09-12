Galveston LNG Bunker Port Signs Gas Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be the first dedicated LNG bunker terminal in the region. Image Credit: GLBP

Galveston LNG Bunker Port has signed a deal to bring natural gas to the proposed bunkering facility.

The firm has signed a gas supply agreement with Energy Transfer's Houston Pipeline Company for the supply of natural gas, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The facility will be the first dedicated LNG bunker terminal in the region.

“Securing gas supply is essential to the successful delivery of LNG as a fuel in Galveston Bay, and working with an experienced natural gas pipeline operator like HPL will ensue the safe operation and delivery of supply to the facility,” GLBP's Jonathan Cook said in the statement.

"We are proud of the relationship we have with HPL and are excited about the opportunities we have to work closely with them in supporting the strengthening of US energy infrastructure, and the maritime industries decarbonization journey."